Cryptocurrency roundup for April 5: Binance loses global market share amid ongoing regulatory crackdown, South Korean traders bet on Solar and Icon Tokens and more

Big Story Meme Coins: Are They a Viable Investment Opportunity or a Risky Scam?

> Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by internet memes and are created for fun or to mock the traditional financial system.

> The most famous meme coin is Dogecoin, which has gained popularity over the years, thanks to endorsements from celebrities like Elon Musk.

> However, meme coins have also been associated with high volatility and scams like the "rug pull."

> In this article, we explore the dangers of meme coins and whether they are an opportunity to make money or just another scam.

Binance Binance Loses 16% Global Market Share Amid Regulatory Crackdown

> The loss follows the decision to end its zero-fee trading program and a lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

> Despite the decline, Binance remains the largest exchange in the world with 54% dominance.

> According to analysts, Binance's excess volume largely vanished with the end of zero-fee trading, resulting in an even dispersal in market share among remaining exchanges.

Over the past two weeks, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has lost 16% of its market share of trade volume.

South Korean Crypto Market High Trading Volumes Propel Solar and Icon Tokens to New Heights in the South Korean Crypto Market

> The ICX-Korean won token pair alone saw over $420 million in trading volume on UpBit, a prominent South Korean exchange, while the SXP-won trading pair had over $490 million in volume, surpassing both bitcoin and ether trading pairs.

South Korean traders have set their sights on Solar (SXP) and Icon (ICX) tokens, which have both rallied by as much as 40% in the past 24 hours, with hundreds of millions of dollars in trading volumes on local crypto exchanges.

Dragonfly Crypto Venture Firm Dragonfly Capital Invests $10 Million in Bitget Derivatives Exchange

> This comes during a busy period for Bitget, which recently acquired crypto wallet BitKeep after investing $30 million in the startup.

> BitKeep is considered to be Asia's largest crypto wallet with 9.5 million users, while Bitget had eight million users before the deal was signed.

> Founded in 2018, Bitget primarily serves customers in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, and is best known as a futures trading venue.

> In fact, a Boston Consulting Group report ranked Bitget as a top three derivatives exchange in July of last year.

Bitget, a Seychelles-registered crypto derivatives exchange, has received a $10 million strategic investment from San Francisco-based crypto venture firm Dragonfly Capital.

South Korean South Korean Authorities Seize $160 Million in Assets from Terraform Labs Co-Founder and Former Employees

> The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office seized around 210 billion won in real estate owned by former Terra employees, primarily former Vice President Kim Mo, and an unnamed executive.

> The prosecutor's office has stated that they are investigating the property ownership status of the suspects and plan to recover the proceeds of crime and damages.

> The prosecutors' actions were aimed at preventing former Terra employees from disposing of assets that could potentially be used in criminal proceedings.

South Korean authorities have reportedly confiscated approximately $160 million worth of assets from eight individuals associated with the collapse of Terraform Labs, including co-founder Daniel Shin.

Donald Trump Donald Trump's NFT Collection Sees 133% Sales Spike Ahead of Arraignment

> The digital cards, bearing Trump's image, were worth nearly $37,000 in the last 24 hours.

> This comes as the former president was indicted by a grand jury last week over alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and is expected to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York today.

The non-fungible token (NFT) collection of former U.S. President Donald Trump saw a 133% surge in sales on Tuesday, just hours before his arraignment in Manhattan, according to data from CryptoSlam.

OPNX Exchange OPNX Exchange Goes Live: Trade Bankrupt Crypto Companies' Claims and Major Tokens

> OPNX provides a platform for trading claims related to crypto exchange bankruptcies, with a claimed market value of $20 billion.

> The exchange will offer claims of companies like FTX and CoinFLEX, with FTX claims currently trading at a discounted price of 20 cents on the dollar.

> In addition to claims trading, OPNX also offers spot and futures trading for major tokens including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, and USD coin.

Open Exchange (OPNX), a crypto-focused exchange that offers to trade of claims of bankrupt crypto companies, has officially launched, according to a tweet by CEO Leslie Lamb.

Michael Terpin Michael Terpin's $240M Lawsuit Against AT&T Over SIM-Swapping Hack Dismissed

> The Central District Court of California granted AT&T's motion for Summary Judgment, stating that there is no evidence to support Terpin's claims against the company.

> In mid-2017, hackers used an AT&T employee to swap Terpin's SIM settings with their own, allowing them to reset passwords and steal $24 million in crypto.

After nearly six years of litigation, AT&T has won a lawsuit filed by crypto investor Michael Terpin over his loss of millions in digital assets due to a SIM-swapping hack.