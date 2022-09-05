Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 5: Bitcoin in red, Polkadot biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 5. The global crypto market cap is $982.96 billion, which is a 0.71 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.93 billion, a 7.47 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.59 billion, 7.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $44.61 billion, which is 93.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.42 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.72 per cent, a decrease of 0.11 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, the parent company of Latin American exchange Mercado Bitcoin, 2TM, has announced a second round of layoffs.

According to Bitcoin Portal, a Brazilian cryptocurrency publication also owned by 2TM, the company let go of 15 per cent of its employees due to continued "adversity in the economy". The publication stated that it “regrets the loss of colleagues.”

At 7:35 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,42,167 -1.01% Ethereum 1,31,013.7 1.09% Tether 83.87 -0.15% Cardano 41.0000 3.01% Binance Coin 23,289.99 -1.43% XRP 27.3581 0.68% Polkadot 632.93 3.92% Dogecoin 5.2788 0.35%

Moneycontrol News