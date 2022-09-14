Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 14: Bitcoin and Ether down

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 14 as the global crypto market cap decreased 5.77 percent to $997.62 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 11.97 percent to $101.44 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.50 billion, which is 7.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $93.75 billion, which is 92.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.22 percent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.91 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 8:10 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,49,000 -4.85% Ethereum 1,37,000 -3.85% Tether 84.20 -4.21% Cardano 39.8998 -2.68% Binance Coin 22,839.02 -4.79% XRP 27.2000 -4.65% Polkadot 606 -4.9% Dogecoin 5.1500 -0.96%