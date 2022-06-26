Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 26: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally as Polkadot, XRP decline

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 26 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.65 per cent to $961.73 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume declined 23.55 per cent to $49.06 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.73 billion, 11.68 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.56 billion, 86.76 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.50 per cent. This was a 0.01 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

In other news, India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists.

With token prices plummeting, customers unable to transfer money to their accounts and a dreaded transaction tax on cryptocurrencies just around the corner, exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on the back burner.

At 9:45 am on June 26, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,74,045 0.96% Ethereum 1,02,519.8 1.6% Tether 82.73 0.21% Cardano 41.3499 0.12% Binance Coin 19,673.00 0.32% XRP 30.4996 -0.09% Polkadot 671.69 -0.54% Dogecoin 5.6289 1.05%