Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 6: Bitcoin down 1% as Ether trades flat; Dogecoin biggest loser

Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 6. The global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, registering a 1.48 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.48 billion, which makes a 7.68 percent decrease.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.54 billion, 10.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.83 billion, which is 86.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.64 percent. This was a 0.27 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
As of 8.30 am on April 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|24,00,426
|-1.62%
|Ethereum
|1,64,450
|0.76%
|Tether
|86.80
|1.14%
|Cardano
|32.89
|2.14%
|Binance Coin
|26,669
|0.86%
|XRP
|43.40
|0.93%
|Polkadot
|554
|0.18%
|Dogecoin
|7.86
|-3.79%