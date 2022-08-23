Crypto exchange Coinstore introduces futures credit feature for investors

Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinstore.com has launched its futures credit feature which will allow investors to increase their crypto holdings without actually using their funds. This will benefit investors who prefer to buy and hold digital assets for longer periods to further capitalise on market movements.

According to the exchange, the new feature is a digital fund loan reward to help users understand Coinstore’s perpetual futures trading. Coinstore.com is offering a one-to-one futures credit for every USDT (cryptocurrency stablecoin tether) deposited.

“We are very excited to launch the Future Credit Feature for our users across the globe as it will boost the confidence of the crypto community and will provide much-needed liquidity to the crypto ecosystem in the form of a digital fund. Futures contracts were invented to reduce the risk for producers, consumers, and investors,” said Coinstore.com co-founder Jennifer Lu.

“However, it is advised to trade or invest in products that you are familiar with and understand the risks associated with them,” she added.

Futures credit provides opportunities for users to profit regardless of the asset’s price movement. The first appearance of index futures in India was in 2000. Individual stock futures came in a few years later.

Coinstore.com claims to have 180 employees worldwide serving more than 1.1 million registered users in 175 countries.