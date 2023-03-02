 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Crypto exchange Coinbase stops initiating payments to or from Silvergate

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Shares of Silvergate extended their losses after the announcement from Coinbase. They were last down more than 45% at $7.40 in premarket trading.

Coinbase (Image: AP)

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Thursday it was no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from Silvergate Capital Corp after the lender warned it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

Shares of Silvergate extended their losses after the announcement from Coinbase. They were last down more than 45% at $7.40 in premarket trading.

Coinbase's shares were down nearly 6% at $61.

The exchange also said it had minimal exposure to Silvergate.