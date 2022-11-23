 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin at $1 million? You must be joking, netizens troll Cathie Wood on her forecast

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Cathie Wood's forecast on Bitcoin prices was met with jeer from netizens, including Samir Arora of Helios Capital, as the crypto's price hit a two-year low of $15,649.

Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Photographer: Lauren Justice/Bloomberg

Cathie Wood is holding on to her forecast of Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030 and the internet is in splits.

The founder, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment firm, in an interview with Bloomberg, averred the prospects of Bitcoin despite the crypto hitting a two-year low, which led to netizens joking about her prediction.

"Bitcoin is coming out smelling like a rose, one thing that will be delayed perhaps the institutions stepping back, once they actually do the homework and see what's happened here, I think they'd be more comfortable moving into Bitcoin and Ether as a starting point."

Conviction intact

Ark Invest also added 176,945 shares in Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, totalling nearly $1.4 million, buttressing the founder's conviction in the crypto. This is the Florida-based company's second significant GBTC acquisition in the last two weeks. It acquired approximately 315,000 GBTC shares last week for a total of $2.8 million.

Poking fun at the claim, Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, tweeted in Hindi, "New entry received for 2022 'Phenko to Lambi Phenko' awards", or Wood's forecast deserves an award for spinning tall tales.