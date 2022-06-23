 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance signs NFT partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Reuters
Jun 23, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance have partnered to promote NFTs, making Binance the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of NFTs.

Earlier on Wednesday Binance named Joshua Eaton, a former Deputy U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, as the deputy general counsel of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Eaton will be responsible for Binance's legal affairs, leading the support for global compliance, investigations and law enforcement coordination activities, the company said in a statement.

Legal troubles have plagued Binance lately, which won a dismissal on a lawsuit over digital token sales in late March. Investors had sued the company for violating U.S. securities laws by selling unregistered tokens and failing to register as an exchange or broker-dealer.

Reuters
TAGS: #Binance #Business #Cristiano Ronaldo #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:14 pm
