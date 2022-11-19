 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance boss says India not a viable market for crypto

Nov 19, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

“To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment,” Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, said

Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, said he does not see much potential in the Indian crypto market as of today.

“To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment,” Zhao, one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry, said at a TechCrunch crypto conference held on Thursday.

Zhao’s comments come at a time when the crypto world has been roiled by the spectacular collapse of Binance’s rival FTX. India’s crypto industry in particular has been perpetually in a state of flux because of regulatory uncertainty and taxation zeal of authorities.

Zhao also weighed in on the tax element in India. The nation's high tax environment has made it difficult for global companies to operate, according to him.

“If you are going to tax 1 percent on each transaction, there is not going to be that many transactions,” he said.

“A user could trade 50 times a day and they will lose like 70 percent of their money. There is not going to be any volume for an order book type of exchange. So we don’t see a viable business in India today. We just have to wait. We are in conversation with a number of industry associations and influential people and trying to put some logic there,” he said.