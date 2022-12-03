 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bernie Madoff’s lawyer has some advice for Sam Bankman-Fried: Shut up

Bloomberg
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

The lawyer who represented Bernie Madoff has this advice for Sam Bankman-Fried: shut up.

Enough with this whole media apology tour, says Ira Sorkin, lead defense lawyer for Madoff, late mastermind of one of the greatest Ponzi schemes of all time.
As authorities sift through the wreckage of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s collapsed crypto empire, the man known as SBF, has been talking to everyone from The New York Times to the ABC talk show Good Morning America.

Again and again, he’s denied intentionally commingling client money or trying to swindle anyone. Federal authorities are investigating exactly that. Neither FTX, Alameda Research or any of the former top executives involved have been accused of any wrongdoing by US authorities.

“It was just a f--- up,” Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg Businessweek. “A huge f--- up.”

Sorkin says Bankman-Fried should listen to his lawyers and stop talking immediately. Anyone who’s watched Law & Order knows that.

“That’s the first order of business: don’t talk,” says Sorkin. “You’re not going to sway the public. The only people that are going to listen to what you have to say are regulators and prosecutors.”