Cryptocurrency roundup for February 24: JPMorgan says SEC view of digital assets as securities biases regulation and more

Big story From AGIX To ANW: Will The Incredible Surge Of AI Tokens This Year Sustain Going Forward?

The popularity of AI tokens on the cryptocurrency market has unexpectedly increased since January, with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX last year killing all hopes for 2023.

> Yet, the market has demonstrated resiliency, with Bitcoin beginning the year around $16,500 and smashing the $25,000 ceiling just last week and making a high of $24,345 o Feb. 16.

> Similarly, Ether just remained short of the $1750 mark, making a high of $1752 on Feb. 16.

> Meanwhile AI based tokens like SingularityNET, Anchor Neural World, and GNY are three of the most successful tokens on the market, and they are all AI-based.

SEC Regulation JPMorgan Report Predicts Increased SEC Regulation for Digital Assets

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) holds a dominant position in the United States in > regulating the digital asset space, according to a recent research report by JPMorgan

> The report highlights the SEC's bias in viewing most cryptocurrencies as securities, with Bitcoin being the only exception.

> This view extends to staking services, which the SEC views as similar to offering any other type of security.

> The report predicts that stablecoin issuers, custody and protection of investors' digital assets, and the unbundling of broker/trader/lending/clearing/custody activities will face increased regulatory actions.

> The bank also expects regular disclosure, reporting, and auditing of reserves, assets, and liabilities across major crypto entities.

Political Influence Bankman-Fried's Latest Indictment Alleges Illegal Straw Donor Scheme for Political Influence Campaign Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, is facing new charges in a federal indictment that accuses him of engaging in conduct that led to his exchange's collapse.

> The indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday, includes 12 criminal counts, up from the previous eight, and includes charges of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

> According to the indictment, Bankman-Fried was also involved in a straw donor scheme to avoid public reporting of his political contributions.

> The indictment accuses him of using customers' funds to run a $40 million political influence campaign.

> "To avoid certain contributions being publicly reported in his name, Bankman-Fried conspired to and did have certain political contributions made in the names of two other FTX executives," the indictment claims.

NFT Pilot Unlocking Curated Music: Spotify's NFT Pilot Program Popular music streaming service Spotify is experimenting with a new feature called "token-enabled playlists" that allows non-fungible token (NFT) holders to connect their wallets and listen to curated music playlists.

> The service is currently in a three-month testing phase and is only available to holders within the Fluf, Moonbirds, Kingship, and Overlord communities.

> During the testing period, curated playlists will be frequently updated, and community members can only access them via a unique link.

> Kingship, a metaverse band signed to Universal Music Group, has released a special playlist that can only be accessed by Kingship key card NFT holders.



Three Arrows Three Arrows Capital's liquidators to sell NFTs to recoup funds

The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital, a now-defunct hedge fund, have announced plans to sell some of the firm's nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as part of their recovery efforts.

> In a notice published on Wednesday, Christopher Farmer, senior managing director at Teneo, stated that "the purpose of the sale is to realize the value of the NFTs for the purposes of the liquidation."

> The sale will begin after March 23, Bloomberg reported.

> While the notice did not disclose which NFTs would be up for sale, it did clarify that the "Starry Night" Portfolio, an NFT-focused fund created by Three Arrows' co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies during the crypto craze in 2021, will not be included in the sale.



Solana Solana's Technical Advantages Could Help It Emerge Stronger from Crypto Market Turmoil

> The Solana community was just as surprised as the broader market by the collapse of FTX, given the network's historical relationship with the now-defunct exchange.

> Nevertheless, Solana's founder Anatoly Yakovenko believes that the blockchain's "perceived linkages" with FTX have historically been overstated.

> From a technical perspective, the fundamental value proposition of the Solana protocol remains intact.

Solana is optimized for high throughput, de minimis costs, and native scalability, making it a "legitimately differentiated approach within the layer 1 landscape," according to Coinbase analyst Brian Cubellis. Solana, like other cryptocurrencies, experienced the fallout in the crypto markets in 2022, however, its technical fundamentals remain strong despite the collapse of FTX, which had an inordinate impact on the blockchain's ecosystem, according to a recent research report by Coinbase.

Monetary Policies IMF Warns of Implications on Monetary Policies Over Widespread Crypto Adoption The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for a coordinated global response to the risks posed by crypto assets.

> In a board paper, the IMF set out a framework of nine elements to guide members in developing a comprehensive, consistent, and coordinated policy response.

> The paper addressed concerns about the risks and benefits of crypto assets and operationalizes the principles outlined in the Bali Fintech Agenda.

> The adoption of crypto assets in some countries, their extra-territorial nature, and increasing interlinkages with the financial system were cited as reasons for the framework.

> Directors broadly agreed that crypto assets have implications for policies that lie at the core of the Fund’s mandate. They noted serious concerns about financial stability, financial integrity, legal risks, consumer protection, and market integrity.