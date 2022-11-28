 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit card outstanding soars by 27%

Jinit Parmar
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

The latest data from the RBI showed that year-on-year outstanding growth on credit cards reached 27 percent compared to 11 percent last year.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for September 2022 ranked credit cards as one of the fastest-growing segments in the personal loan category, touching the Rs 1.70 lakh crore mark from Rs 1.31 lakh crore in September 2021.

That compares with a marginal growth trend when in August it reached Rs 1.68 lakh crore against Rs 1.62 lakh crore in July and Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June.

Analysts said that the increase in outstanding amounts signals more consumer spending, which in turn indicates an economic rebound from the pandemic days when credit card spending fell to Rs 20,765 crore in April 2020.

“Due to the pandemic, lending was not happening as people were not working to their full capacity. Now, there is a lot of catch-up for banks to do as spending power is increasing,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings.
A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) explained that the post-pandemic credit card space in India has undergone considerable change and is evolving constantly.

“With the emergence of e-commerce, adoption of contactless payments and changes in the value proposition, and owing to the ongoing and upcoming developments in the space, the credit card industry is expected to grow at almost thrice the speed in the next four years,” the report said.

Is credit card becoming the new payment system?