Creanovation Technologies raises $2 million from Inflection Point Ventures

Creanovation Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) on Friday said it has raised USD 2 million from venture capital firm Inflection Point Ventures.

CTPL provides end-to-end technology support to educational institutes and platforms at various levels.

In a statement, the Gurugram-based startup said it "has secured USD 2 million, as a mix of dilutive and non-dilutive capital by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) & Recur Club".

CTPL is planning to utilise the fresh funds to digitally transform more campuses across the country and heavily leverage their admission numbers. The education industry post-Covid needs to adapt to new technologies, new programmes, and use of proper tools to meet the changing behaviours of the new generation, said Bikash Sahoo, founder of CTPL.