CP rates down 8-17 bps in last one month; will they sustain at these levels?

Manish M. Suvarna
May 02, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Rates on commercial papers issued by NBFCs fell by 17 bps and those on papers issued by manufacturing companies fell by 8 bps; all eyes on US Fed meet outcome for further rate trajectory.

Rates on commercial papers (CP) maturing in three months eased by 8-17 basis points (bps) in the last one month and dealers are of the view that the sustainability of these rates will depend on further domestic and international cues.

CP rates have taken comfort from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate pause decision in its April monetary policy along with huge surplus liquidity in the banking system.

Rates on CPs issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) fell by 17 basis points and those on papers issued by manufacturing companies fell by 8 bps.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.