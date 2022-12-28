Uzbekistan claims drug made by Indian firm responsible for death of children; CDSCO calls for causality assessment report

After Gambia, it is now the turn of Uzbekistan to claim that drugs manufactured by an Indian firm are responsible for the deaths of children in that country. Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry has claimed that at least 18 children with acute respiratory disease died after drinking a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

“To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking the Doc-1 Max syrup. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children,” the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a release.

The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan said that preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol.

“This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95 percent concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure,” the ministry said.

The Ministry said that it has identified violation of laws and dismissed seven employees for not analysing child mortality in a timely manner. In 2012, Marion Biotech had registered its cough syrup Doc-1 Max for supply to Uzbekistan, and supplied it through Quramax Medical LLC, the ministry said. "According to the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, each drug series was tested with the subsequent issuance of a certificate of conformity," it added. Marion Biotech hasn't replied on Moneycontrol's question related to the supply of the drug. The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has ordered withdrawal of all tablets and syrups of Doc-1 Max from all pharmacies in the country. The shortcomings identified on the basis of the study, and the issue of responsibility of medical workers will be considered at a separate meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Health. CDSCO seeks details According to top sources in India's Health Ministry, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has taken note of this report and started investigation in the matter. "We have taken note of the matter and have asked for the causality assessment report of the death of children from the authorities of Uzbekistan," a top CDSCO official told Moneycontrol. When asked if this drug was available in India for consumption, the official said the drug is not being sold in India. According to a senior official in India's Health Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs has written a letter on claims raised by Uzbekistan.

