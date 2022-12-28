 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uzbekistan claims drug made by Indian firm responsible for death of children; CDSCO calls for causality assessment report

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

According to the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan, the cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech was found to be contaminated with ethylene glycol.

After Gambia, it is now the turn of Uzbekistan to claim that drugs manufactured by an Indian firm are responsible for the deaths of children in that country. Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry has claimed that at least 18 children with acute respiratory disease died after drinking a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

“To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking the Doc-1 Max syrup. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children,” the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a release.

The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan said that preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol.

Also read: WHO says Swiss lab confirmed cough syrup contamination, but is silent on proof of causality

“This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95 percent concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure,” the ministry said.