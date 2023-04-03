 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Corporate Crossings | Wipro veteran Rajan Kohli appointed CitiusTech CEO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Rajan Kohli spent 28 years at Wipro, with his last stint as the head of the company's Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services business. His is the latest in a string of top-level exits that the company has see over the last few months

Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech

Former Wipro top executive Rajan Kohli, who headed its iDEAS business, has joined CitiusTech Healthcare Technology as the chief executive officer (CEO), the healthtech firm said on April 3, marking the latest in a long line of top-level exits at the IT services company.

Kohli “is a proven leader with a breadth of business experience and a strong track record of driving transformation and scaling successful businesses”, CitiusTech chairman William Winkenwerder said in a statement.

“He brings tremendous leadership capabilities and expertise in digital, engineering and application services with an innovation-led approach to drive the next phase of growth for us.”

Kohli’s Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services charge was the latest of the several big-ticket jobs he handled during his 28-year-long stint at Wipro.