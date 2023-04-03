Corporate Crossings | Wipro veteran Rajan Kohli appointed CitiusTech CEO

Former Wipro top executive Rajan Kohli, who headed its iDEAS business, has joined CitiusTech Healthcare Technology as the chief executive officer (CEO), the healthtech firm said on April 3, marking the latest in a long line of top-level exits at the IT services company.

Kohli “is a proven leader with a breadth of business experience and a strong track record of driving transformation and scaling successful businesses”, CitiusTech chairman William Winkenwerder said in a statement.

“He brings tremendous leadership capabilities and expertise in digital, engineering and application services with an innovation-led approach to drive the next phase of growth for us.”

Kohli’s Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services charge was the latest of the several big-ticket jobs he handled during his 28-year-long stint at Wipro.

He takes over from Bhaskar Sambasivan. CitiusTech is owned by Bain Capital Private Equity and Asian private equity firm BPEA EQT.

With healthcare and life sciences industries undergoing massive digital transformation, the company is well positioned to drive meaningful impact for organisations in the sector, Kohli said. "CitiusTech has outstanding talent and exceptional leadership and together with our strong client portfolio and partner relationships, I am confident we will accelerate growth and unlock additional value," Kohli said in a statement. Churn at the top At Wipro, Kohli was responsible for $6 billion in annual revenue and was previously the head of the banking and financial services vertical and also the chief marketing officer. "Wipro can confirm that Rajan Kohli has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company. We thank him for his close to three decades of leadership and contribution to the company," Wipro said in a statement. Wipro has continued to lose top executives. Last week, its India head Satya Easwaran left the company, with Badri Srinivasan, the MD for South Asia, being given additional charge of the India business as well. In 2022, the company saw exits of Australia and New Zealand MD Sarah Adam-Gedge, Brazil country head Douglas Silva, Japan country head Tomoaki Takeuchi and Middle East country head Mohammed Areff. Angan Guha, who was heading the Americas 2 unit, left the company to join as CEO of Birlasoft. Former Wipro chief operations officer Sanjeev Singh joined CMS IT Services as MD and CEO in January. In February, Americas 2 chief financial officer Nithin Jaganmohan joined Xoriant as CFO.

