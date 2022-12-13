 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate Crossings | Reddit hires ex-Coinbase executive Durgesh Kaushik to lead expansion in emerging markets

Vikas SN
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Kaushik will be responsible for formulating Reddit's strategy to grow communities, scaling user adoption and identifying international expansion opportunities

Social news aggregation platform Reddit has announced the appointment of former Coinbase executive Durgesh Kaushik as vice president of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets.

In this newly established role, Kaushik would be responsible for formulating the company's strategy to grow communities, scaling user adoption and identifying international expansion opportunities in emerging markets across the world, Reddit said on December 12.

He will be based out of Singapore and report to Vaibhav Sahgal, Vice President of Product Management at Reddit.

"Building out a meaningful global footprint is key to our internationalization strategy and requires local context and perspective as we further grow our user base in emerging markets throughout the world" Sahgal said in a statement. "Durgesh brings a clear vision for Reddit’s growth outside of the US, and a proven track record for successfully scaling user bases across APAC and other emerging markets"

Kaushik was previously leading the market expansion for Coinbase across APAC, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas in his eight-month stint.

Before Coinbase, he launched the India operations for Snapchat parent Snap Inc in April 2019 and set up the company's first office in the country.