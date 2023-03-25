 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

The satyagraha will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM.

Rahul Gandhi (File photo by Sidheeq via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

The Congress will organise a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

The party feels that Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, poses a serious threat to the world's largest democracy.