Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

PTI
Aug 31, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress said here.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

PTI
first published: Aug 31, 2022 05:30 pm
