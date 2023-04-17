 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Compressed biogas expansion to help India meet its energy needs: Oil Minister Puri

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said speedy expansion of compressed biogas (CBG) will help India in meeting its additional energy requirements from domestic sources.

India is dependent on imports for 85 percent of its crude oil needs and over 50 percent of its natural gas requirements.

Speaking at the Global Conference on Compressed Biogas (CBG), Puri said, “The government has an ambitious target to set up 5,000 commercial (CBG) plants by 2024-25 and produce 15 million metric tonnes of CBG, which will replace other gases which are being used in the country,”

The oil minister added that 46 CBG plants have already commissioned and sale of CBG has started at more than 100 retail outlets.