 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100-mn defamation suit against investor Mahesh Murthy: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

Bose has accused Murthy, managing partner at early stage venture capital firm Seedfund, of falsely casting aspersions on her in an article on March 1.

Ankiti Bose was fired by Zilingo in April 2022 after suspension as a result of several claims of improper behaviour made by unnamed insiders in the organisation.

Amid boardroom drama that brewed in Singapore-based fashion tech firm Zilingo for a long time, it’s co-founder Ankiti Bose has filed a fresh $100 million (roughly Rs 820 crore) defamation lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy for accusing her of taking money from a startup illegally, according to media reports on April 22.

Bose has accused Murthy of falsely casting aspersions on her in an article, "From Vulture Capital to Victim Capital : Mahesh Murthy’s Take on VCs in India," published in the Outlook Business magazine on March 1. According to business publication Mint, Bose claimed the article has caused damage to her “name, reputation and standing, and image". Moreover, along with the Rs 820 crore in damages, she has sought an apology from Murthy.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

ALSO READ: How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo