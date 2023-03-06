 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee reaches settlement with IPRS, insolvency plea to be withdrawn

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

IPRS - the representative body of music owners and composers that collects royalty on behalf of artistes - had in January filed an insolvency plea against Zee for alleged non-payment of dues of around Rs 211 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on March 6 said it has entered into a settlement agreement with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), whereby the latter will withdraw its insolvency petition against the company.

Zee, in a regulatory filing, said the company and IPRS have "mutually entered into the settlement agreement today on such agreed terms by which all disputes and claims have been settled".

"Accordingly IPRS has agreed to withdraw the aforesaid insolvency petition filed by them," it added.