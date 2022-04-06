Workspace burnout: 3 points to managing the problem effectively

Workspace burnout is almost a given but the coronavirus outbreak and the changes it brought to work-life balance have put the focus back on the issue that affects employee productivity but more importantly, an individual’s health.

Stress at work and the race to meet deadlines are among a host of reasons that lead to burnout. Burnout takes a toll on one's mind and body and affects productivity, says John Poulose, an alumnus of Harvard Business School and managing director of Eclatmax Training and Consulting, a career and human resources consultancy.

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Poulose lists three points that can help better manage burnout:

1 Figure it out

Understand the reason for your burnout. Is it due to factors within your control or beyond it?

The major reasons within your control include a) inability to manage your time efficiently; b) lack of appropriate prioritisation of tasks; c) getting swayed by distractions during work time and the last, being in a comfort zone, due to which tasks have piled up.

But again there are causes that are beyond one’s control. Such as a) not enough support from your manager, or team members; b) dearth of people or resources; c) too much work or additional projects being thrust upon you; and d) deliberate action by your manager or political machination.

2) Act on it

Once one comprehends the reasons behind the burnout, act on it to mitigate the damage.

The factors within your control are easier for you to address. One could work on time management and prioritisation by exercising the requisite discipline. Avoidable distractions such as spending unnecessary time on social media or checking messages on your phone every few minutes can be avoided.

As much as possible, be on top of all your tasks, so that nothing piles up.

For reasons beyond your control, there may not be any other alternative than speaking up. Reach out to your boss for a discussion. Have an open conversation on your concerns. In most cases, it may only be your boss who could help you out in this context.

3) The next step

While professionals consider that being in the manager’s good book or not saying "no" to any new task is good in parts, your well being is more important.

In case your burnout leads to a breakdown, someone else would still do your work and you would be left to fend for yourself.

In case you assess that your boss and organisation are not supportive to your concerns, you may require to deliberate on whether sticking around makes sense.

It may be better to evaluate opportunities elsewhere, in case there is no solution in sight. There surely are organisations that work towards ensuring their team members integrate their professional and personal lives in a balanced manner.