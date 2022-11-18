 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta’s potential exit from steel business: A change of strategy to curb debt?

Nickey Mirchandani
Nov 18, 2022

A sale of Electrosteel will lower the company’s debt and provide it more muscle to aid the finances of its parent company

Vedanta

Vedanta is said to be looking for a buyer for its lossmaking steel business for a valuation of as much as Rs 12,000 crore, according to a report.

Deleveraging the balance sheet of Electrosteel Steel, which it acquired about four years ago, has been cited as one of the key reasons for the sale. One other reason could be its focus on the new semiconductor venture.

Volatility in the commodity sector could arguably be another reason for the potential sale. Significant losses for Vedanta’s steel business could have nudged Vedanta to sell the unit, which needs to expand to become competitive.

However, the Vedanta Group said exiting the steel business is “not a topic for us”, the Press Trust of India reported on November 15, citing CEO Sunil Duggal. The only priority is to raise production capacity to 3 million tonnes, according to the report.

About Electrosteel

Electrosteel Steel, now known as ESL Steel, was incorporated as a public limited company in 2006. Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta took control of the bankrupt company in June 2018 for a consideration of Rs 5,230 crore, with lenders forfeiting more than 55 percent of the outstanding debt.
ESL’s total secured outstanding debt was Rs 12,376.61 crore as of March 31, 2017, according to its annual report.