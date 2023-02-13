 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unilever homed in on India for homecare products

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Feb 13, 2023

India is also the conglomerate’s second-biggest market overall, and is among its top five markets in all segments except ice creams

That Hindustan Unilever is a shining jewel in the Unilever crown is well known. Just how vital India is to HUL's parent is becoming evident from data shared by Unilever.

India is the biggest homecare market in Unilever's portfolio, as well as the second-biggest overall market for the consumer goods giant, according to data pertaining to its fourth quarter results. A reorganisation of its reporting segments took place in 2022, for which the company has presented data.

The US is Unilever’s biggest market, as the country tops the list for all segments, except homecare. India is the conglomerate's second-largest market for its beauty and wellbeing, personal care, and nutrition products. Among all the segments that the company is in, India doesn’t appear in the top five markets only for ice creams.