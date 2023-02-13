Unilever homed in on India for homecare products

That Hindustan Unilever is a shining jewel in the Unilever crown is well known. Just how vital India is to HUL's parent is becoming evident from data shared by Unilever.

India is the biggest homecare market in Unilever's portfolio, as well as the second-biggest overall market for the consumer goods giant, according to data pertaining to its fourth quarter results. A reorganisation of its reporting segments took place in 2022, for which the company has presented data.

The US is Unilever’s biggest market, as the country tops the list for all segments, except homecare. India is the conglomerate's second-largest market for its beauty and wellbeing, personal care, and nutrition products. Among all the segments that the company is in, India doesn’t appear in the top five markets only for ice creams.

“India delivered strong double-digit growth through pricing and positive volume growth, supported by market development and continued strength of its premium portfolio,” said Unilever in its quarterly report. The homecare segment, which includes brands such as Sunlight, Comfort, Rin, and Surf, had a total turnover of €10.6 billion in FY2021. Out of this, Asia Pacific and Africa accounted for as much as 60 percent. Related stories Which sectors will spearhead returns in the coming decade? Here's what the experts are betting on

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure as US Fed may stay hawkish The company’s revenue from homecare in the first half 2022 stood at €6.02 billion. Overall, the group had a turnover of €52.4 billion in FY2021, of which as much as 46 percent came in the Asia Pacific and Africa regions. In fact, emerging markets accounted for as much as 58 percent of Unilever’s geographical footprint. In the homecare segment, they accounted for as much as 78 percent. Developed markets only recorded a bigger market share in the ice creams segment. HUL reported consolidated net sales of Rs 15,597 crore in December 2022 - up 16.06 percent from Rs. 13,439 crore in December 2021.

Sreedev Krishnakumar