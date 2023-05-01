 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTech expanded capacity, lowered debt in FY23, analysts expect net cash-position in FY24 

Amritha Pillay
May 01, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

UltraTech’s sales increased in FY 23   at a faster pace than those of the cement industry as a whole. It also reduced debt and added new capacity to the tune of 12 million tonnes in fiscal 23.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement cut debt in the last quarter of FY 23 to the lowest level in six years, putting it on course to turning net-cash positive this financial year on the back of healthy cash flows.

Sales by volume grew 4 to 5 percent than those of the cement industry’s average – a pace UltraTech expects to maintain in the current financial year, a top executive said.

Highlights of UltraTech’s FY 23 performance included record sales volumes, debt reduction at a faster pace and fresh capacity addition of more than 12 million tonnes.

In FY 24, the company is expected to improve cash flows, expand market share and start work on its second phase of capacity expansion.