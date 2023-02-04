 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter to share ad revenue with some content creators

Reuters
Feb 04, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Twitter will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday.

Effective Friday, revenue from ads that appear on a creator’s reply threads, will be shared. The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified, Musk said.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.