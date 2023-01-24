 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Truck operators say Adani Cement’s ask is unviable; ACC dealers hurt by supply disruptions

Amritha Pillay
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

The closure has impacted dealers in different ways ― UltraTech dealers are witnessing higher demand, some dealers of Ambuja Cement claim supply from the grinding unit in the state, and ACC dealers complain they are forced to idle away.

Representatives for the two truck unions for Darlaghat and Bilaspur claim that the freight rate that Adani Cement is seeking is unviable for operations in a hilly region. Adani Cement’s impasse with truck operators in Himachal Pradesh is now past the 40-day mark.

Of the three main demands Adani Cement placed before state government authorities last Friday, was usage of 50,000 km as the optimum km per annum in the calculation of freight charges. “This demand is not possible, the fuel ratio in hilly regions is low,” said Rakesh Thakur, President of the Bilaspur District Transport Cooperative Society (BTDS). ACC operates a cement unit in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. This is one of the two units where Adani Cement has temporarily suspended operations starting 15 December.

Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Group acquired ACC and Ambuja Cements from LafargeHolcim in September. In an email response to Moneycontrol on Tuesday, Adani Cement said, “Due to transport unions’ unworkable position on the freight rate and distribution model, Adani Cement was forced to suspend its operations at its two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh (Ambuja’s Darlaghat Unit and ACC Limited’s Barmana Unit).”

In its email response, Adani Cement added, “Our plants at Gagal and Darlaghat are under severe pressure to reduce the cost of operations to sustain in the market. In our repeated pleas to the truck unions, we have requested a freight cost reduction for the transportation of our goods and material (cement, clinker, and raw materials).”