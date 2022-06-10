 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Teva settles patent dispute with Aurobindo Pharma

Moneycontrol News
Jun 10, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Aurobindo will have a licence to sell its Austedo generic product beginning April 2033

US affiliates of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on June 9 announced that they have reached an agreement with India's Aurobindo Pharma to resolve a legal patent infringement dispute regarding Teva’s Austedo medicine.

The litigation in the United States will end and Aurobindo will have a licence to sell its Austedo generic product beginning April 2033.

Austedo is the first and only US FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved product prescribed for adults for involuntary movements associated with the degenerative Huntington's disease, and for uncontrollable movements in the face, tongue or other body parts, known as tardive dyskinesia.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.44 percent up at Rs 530.45 on June 9.

