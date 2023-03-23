 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata to pitch its own mineral water brands, post Bisleri deal fallout: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

TCPL, which has been formed after merging the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages, aspires to be a formidable player in the FMCG category, by expanding its play into the existing category and venturing into new areas.

Tata Consumer Products is all set invest in its own mineral water brands chief executive officer and managing director Sunil D'Souza said in an interview with The Economic Times.

This move comes days after Tata called off plans to acquire leading bottled water brand Bisleri.

Talking about the impetus the Bisleri deal could have offered, the CEO said,
"Acquiring Bisleri would have fast-forwarded our plans by three years, but this plan was just a small puzzle in our big F&B (food and beverages) puzzle box".