Storyboard18 | Biz Moves: Rediffusion scores two clients, Leo Burnett scoops PepsiCo, Grapes bags Zee Media

Leo Burnett and PepsiCo India

Advertising agency Leo Burnett bagged the digital and creative mandate for food and beverage company PepsiCo India. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

The agency will also look into driving long-term growth and momentum spanning across its food and beverage portfolio. Leo Burnett is on a high after its Mumbai agency won a Grand Prix in this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Procter & Gamble’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ under the category of Sustainable Development Goals.

In April, PepsiCo India made an announcement of bringing a closure to its three decade partnership with the global communication company WPP and media buying agencies that included Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare. This came into effect after the brand’s rival company Coca-Cola signed WPP as their global partner in November 2021 for its $4 billion business.

Verve Media and Big Flex

Sports nutrition and nutraceutical brand Big Flex has awarded the digital mandate to integrated marketing agency Verve Media. The agency will drive the overall digital marketing growth with its focus on search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing and web development. Verve Media has also got digital mandate for Urban Gully, an online clothing store.

Essence and Plum India

Essence, a full-service agency which is a part of WPP’s GroupM has been selected as the integrated media agency of record (AOR) by Plum India, an online-only vegan beauty brand. The agency will manage Plum India’s strategy, media planning and media activation for the brand’s marketing activities.

Social Beat and Beyond Water

Digital growth partner Social Beat has been awarded the responsibility of handling the account of Beyond Water, a water enhancer without artificial sweeteners. The mandate is to drive sales through performance marketing, branding, marketing automation, leveraging creative content strategy with marketplace SEO and optimisation. The agency will also help to scale the revenue growth of the brand by 10X.

Gozoop and Fit AF

Integrated marketing agency Gozoop added Fit AF, a homegrown whey protein brand, to its client roster. The agency will ideate and manage influencer led communications, help define its brand position among the target audience with strategic communication, optimise brand search engine results, and digital media capabilities, etc. Three weeks ago, the agency had also bagged the social media and online reputation mandate for XYXX Apparels.

TBWA India and True Elements

True Elements, a healthy food brand, has given the mandate of anchoring communication and creative strategies across all the platforms to advertising agency TBWA India. Some TBWA India’s clients include Nissan, Singapore Airlines, Datsun, Standard Chartered, Apple, Honda, Michelin, VIP, Future Group, etc.

Recently, at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the agency bagged two bronze lion awards in the categories: print and publishing, health and wellness. TBWA India was also the only Indian agency with two shortlists in the design category.

Bottle Openers and Equal

Following a multi agency pitch, digital agency Bottle Openers won the mandate of Equal, an artificial sweetener brand. It includes brand strategy, digital and social strategy, media planning, and buying etc. The global Artificial Sweetener Market size was valued around $ 7.2 billion in 2022, and it is determined to reach $ 9.7 billion by the end of 2027, registering an annual growth rate of 5.05% over the predicted period.

Zenith India and Eureka Forbes

Publicis Groupe’s agency Zenith India bagged the media mandate for Indian multinational consumer goods company Eureka Forbes. This account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency’s responsibility would include integrated media planning, buying and implementation - performance marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), commerce, data, technology, analytics, and insight transformation initiatives. The agency has worked with bands like Nestle and Durex.

Recently, Eureka Forbes also appointed Pratik Pota as the MD and CEO of the company.

Rediffusion and Glucon-D

Rediffusion bagged Zydus Wellness’s Glucon-D business. The agency will provide creative services for Glucon-D and its brand extensions. The brand has also extended into the 'Immunity plus Energy' candy space with the launch of Glucon-D ImmunoVolt.

Digital Kong and Raw Beauty

E-commerce digital marketing agency Digital Kong has won the complete mandate for organic skincare brand Raw Beauty Wellness. The agency’s mandate includes performance marketing, social media communication, brand strategy, creative shoots, public relations, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), and content creation. Some of the agency’s clients include Blue Giraffe (clothing brand), OPS Jewels, Paudha (a brand into environmental services) etc.

Digitas Media and Matter

Following a multi-agency pitch, vertically integrated product tech-startup Matter appointed Digitas Media, a Publicis Groupe integrated advertising agency, to handle its digital mandate. The agency’s responsibility would include handling the startup’s digital communications, media, customer experience and digital assets, and community engagement across its mobility and energy business verticals. Digitas Media has worked with brands like Nivea India, WeWork India, Oreo, JK Tyre, Jeep India and M.P. Birla Cement.

Madison Digital and Glide

The digital arm of Madison World, Madison Digital will handle Glide, an app and website creator. The agency won the account after a multi-agency pitch. Madison World’s client list includes Asian Paints, Welspun, Baja, IDFC, Godrej Properties, Raymond, Castrol, Network18 and Starbucks Coffee.

Rediffusion and Tynor

Independent full-service advertising agency Rediffusion won the digital media mandate of Tynor, the largest manufacturer and exporter of orthotics.

The account, which has been won after a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by Rediffusion’s Mumbai office. Rediffusion has previously worked with brands like Parle, SBI, Audi, Colgate, Cipla, TAFE, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sun Pharma, Tata Sons, Kotak, Tata Steel, Vicco Laboratories, JK Cement, and Indian Oil.

DigiDarts and Muvin

Neobank Muvin appoints digital agency DigiDarts to handle the brand’s digital marketing, automation, search engine optimisation (SEO), and digital media buying. The mandate of the agency would be to enhance the brand’s recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement. The clients handled by DigiDarts include Spotify, Snapdeal, Motilal Oswal, Meesho, Boddess etc.

MagicCircle Communications and Policybazaar

Online insurance marketplace has assigned creative duties to MagicCircle Communications, a full-service advertising agency. The mandate includes scaling the business by curating results oriented communications and strategies.

Grapes Digital and Zee Media

Following a multi-agency pitch, Grapes bagged the integrated creative mandate of Zee Media Ltd.

The agency will develop an integrated communication strategy, and creative across offline and digital media, and bolster Zee’s presence on social media platforms. The mandate includes Zee News and other channels such as ZEE Business, ZEE 24 Ghanta, ZEE 24 Taas and Zee Digital.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy