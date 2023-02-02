 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shemaroo Entertainment makes new appointments to strengthen leadership team

Feb 02, 2023

The media and entertainment company has made three new major appointments in three different verticals.

Shemaroo Entertainment on February 2 announced the appointment of Shiza Ansari Khan as the head of human resources;  Nishith Varshneya as the head of international business & India digital syndication; and Abhinav Anand as Vice President of Digital Video Business.

The new appointments are part of Shemaroo's ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce, the media entertainment company said.

Khan will lead organisational transformation and business excellence along with strategic cultural development. "In her career spanning close to 20 years, Shiza has held various leadership and managerial roles across leading national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Volkswagen India, Reliance Infrastructure and others," Shemaroo said in a statement.

Varshneya comes with over 17 years of experience in building product and driving revenue for various media businesses in television, digital, radio, OOH (out of home), live and experiential large format. In his previous stints, he has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi amongst others, the company said.