Reliance Retail, JC Flowers among 46 eligible resolution applicants for Future Retail

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal on July 20, 2022 initiated an insolvency resolution process against Future Retails following loan default

Debt-ridden Future Retail Limited (FRL) on April 24 announced the final list of 48 eligible prospective resolution applicants under the insolvency resolution process.

The entities, which include JC Flowers, Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, and WH Smith, were selected from among those who submitted their expression of interest published by the resolution professional on March 23, 2023. The process will now move on to the next phase.

Lenders of Future Retail had recently sought a 90-day extension for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company.

The insolvency resolution process against FRL was initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 20, 2022, following a loan default.