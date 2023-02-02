 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RailTel gets Rs 253 crore order from SBI for 4G LTE connectivity to ATMs

Feb 02, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

The SBI project is one of the largest projects of providing last mile connectivity on 4G LTE technology in India, said RailTel

RailTel will continue to eye more such projects to enhance revenue stream, said CMD Sanjai Kumar

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, announced on February 2 that it has received a work order from the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing 4G LTE connectivity to 15,000 offsite ATMs spread across the country.

The work order, valid for five years,  is valued at Rs 253.35 crore (excluding taxes), according to a press release.

The order is one of the largest projects of providing last mile connectivity on 4G LTE technology in India, said RailTel. The project has been acquired through a competitive bidding process, it added.

Apart from last mile connectivity, the awarded work includes the establishment of a Network Operations Centre (NOC), backhaul connectivity to SBI's Data Centre & Disaster Recovery Centre (DC-DR), a live dashboard for SLA monitoring, a 24X7 helpdesk, etc.