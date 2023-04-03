 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parent company support, low debt help smaller cement units stay afloat

Amritha Pillay
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

With EBITDA per tonne in triple digits, the quarter-ended September 2022 was a total washout for most major cement companies. Despite cost pressures, many small units have evaded sale and debt default, said industry and rating executives.

Small cement companies continue to drive on despite headwinds of cost pressures seen in the financial year just ended (FY23), larger cement companies expanding their market share, and lower efficiencies. Parent company support and low debt profile saved the day for these small players, according to industry and rating agency executives.

The stress was expected to bring smaller companies to the sale table. Instead, many have managed to tide over the tough time.

With earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per tonne in triple digits, the quarter-ended September 2022 was a total washout for most major cement companies. Strapped with a smaller scale, cost pressures pinched smaller cement companies harder.

Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research, explained that smaller cement companies are likely to face higher headwinds due to a lack of scale and cost efficiencies which will bring down their EBITDA per tonne to a larger extent.