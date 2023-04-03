Parent company support, low debt help smaller cement units stay afloat

Small cement companies continue to drive on despite headwinds of cost pressures seen in the financial year just ended (FY23), larger cement companies expanding their market share, and lower efficiencies. Parent company support and low debt profile saved the day for these small players, according to industry and rating agency executives.

The stress was expected to bring smaller companies to the sale table. Instead, many have managed to tide over the tough time.

With earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per tonne in triple digits, the quarter-ended September 2022 was a total washout for most major cement companies. Strapped with a smaller scale, cost pressures pinched smaller cement companies harder.

Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research, explained that smaller cement companies are likely to face higher headwinds due to a lack of scale and cost efficiencies which will bring down their EBITDA per tonne to a larger extent.

Take Keerthi Industries, for instance. CareEdge revised the outlook for the company to 'negative', from the earlier 'stable' due to moderation in its financial and operational performance in H1FY23. CareEdge, however, reaffirmed Keerthi Industries' rating at CARE BBB (negative) due to a host of factors, including experienced promoters, capital structure, and debt coverage indicators, among others. Ravleen Sethi, Associate Director at CareEdge, pointed out similar factors have helped smaller companies in the agency's rating universe tide over the tough operational quarters of FY24.

