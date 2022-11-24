 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Nykaa, Easemytrip bonus attracts SEBI scrutiny; prompts market regulator to mull deadline for bonus share allotment

Santosh Nair
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Some companies are seen rigging stock prices by exploiting the absence of timeline for issue of bonus shares.

Traders and brokers point out that promoters of some companies which issue bonus shares/split the face value of the stock use the ambiguity in the current regulations to rig the stock prices. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a rule under which companies will have to allot bonus and split shares to shareholders within a defined period of time, Moneycontrol has learned from market sources.

The move comes on the back of controversy around the issue of bonus shares by Nykaa to coincide with the end of lock-in period for pre-IPO investors in an attempt to both defer and deter investors from exiting the stock to avoid a crash in the stock price, and another bonus issue by Easemytrip, which resulted in the stock crashing from Rs 382 to Rs 48 on the record date in a reaction to a 3:1 bonus issue and split in face value to Re 1 from Rs 2, only to climb back to Rs 68, surpassing the cum-bonus price of Rs 48 in two days flat.

The ridiculousness of the price movement has caught the attention of the regulator.

Traders and brokers point out that promoters of some companies which issue bonus shares/split the face value of the stock use the ambiguity in the current regulations to rig the stock prices.

At present, companies usually allot the additional shares within 15 days from the announcement of the bonus or stock split, but this varies across companies, and there have been instances where the shares are credited after 15 days. SEBI’s ICDR regulations stipulate the number of days within which companies need to implement the bonus issue from the date of the board meeting, but does not explicitly state the number of days within which the shares need to be allotted to shareholders.

“Where approval of shareholders is not required, the bonus issue should be implemented within 15 days from the date of board meeting announcing bonus issue,” the rule says.