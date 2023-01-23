 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa appoints P Ganesh as CFO effective February 3

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST

Currently, P Ganesh is CFO at TAFE Group. Prior to TAFE, he has held leadership roles in India and overseas with the Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharma and Pidilite.

Nykaa, which is operated by its listed parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures, on January 23 said that it has appointed P Ganesh as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from February 3, 2023.

Currently, he is CFO at TAFE Group. Prior to TAFE, he has held leadership roles in India and overseas with the Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharma and Pidilite.

As per the company's regulatory filing, P Ganesh is a Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary and has over 27 years of "rich industry experience in domestic and international markets."

Commenting on the appointment,  Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ganesh to our leadership team and be part of Nykaa’s growth story that will benefit from his rich financial experience. His knowledge about the Indian financial market and insights into International markets will be valuable in guiding Nykaa’s journey as a leader in beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retail.”