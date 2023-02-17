 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Companies

Novelis shipments tumble as beverage consumption pattern shifts globally

Amritha Pillay
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The company reported an 8 percent sequential drop in shipments to 908 kilotonnes in the quarter ended December 2022 as beverage makers resorted to destocking.

"Despite the hits of this quarter due to external factors, we believe the long-term story remains positive backed by our strong balance sheet and resilient business model," Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries stated.

Novelis, the world’s largest producer of aluminium beverage can sheet, is seeing a drop in shipments as the world emerges out of the pandemic.

Novelis reported total shipments of 908 kilotonnes (Kt) in the quarter ended December 2022, about 2 percent lower from 930 kt in the same period a year ago, and down 8 percent sequentially. The December quarter shipments were the lowest since the record high hit in Q2FY21, which was in the middle of the pandemic.

As Novelis gets 58 percent of its volumes from beverage cans, the drop reflects the shift in beverage consumption pattern globally post the pandemic.

Hindalco Industries, the parent company of Novelis, said destocking by can customers impacted Novelis shipments.