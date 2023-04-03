 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Tatas in race to buy out Capital Foods

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Capital Foods was established in 1995 by Ajay Gupta, offering a variety of "desi" Chinese and Italian food

Capital Foods is set to clock in Rs 800 crore in revenue for FY23

FMCG marques like Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Hindustan Unilever, Tatas, ITC, Orkla, and Nissin Foods are reportedly in fray for Capital Foods Pvt Ltd, the Economic Times reported on April 3, citing sources.

Capital Foods produces condiments, food products, and ingredients under the Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones brands. The estimated value of the buyout is reportedly $1-1.25 billion.

Capital Foods' three major shareholders - Invus Group, General Atlantic, and Ajay Gupta - had late last year decided to sell the company.

As per the ET report, the competition for the acquisition has become more intense in recent weeks.