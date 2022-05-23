 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
#MCAtDavos: EaseMyTrip Co-founder talks about hospitality demand, revenge travel, funding in start-ups & more

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder & Director of EaseMyTrip.com said that there's a huge amount of pent-up demand in the hospitality sector. He adds that funding & venture capital is on the cautious side for startups. Watch the video for more.

first published: May 23, 2022 08:40 pm
