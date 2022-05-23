GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Companies
#MCAtDavos: EaseMyTrip Co-founder talks about hospitality demand, revenge travel, funding in start-ups & more
Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder & Director of EaseMyTrip.com said that there's a huge amount of pent-up demand in the hospitality sector. He adds that funding & venture capital is on the cautious side for startups. Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#EasemyTrip.com
#Prashant Pitti
#video
first published: May 23, 2022 08:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.