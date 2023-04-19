 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

MC Insider: Making of a multi-bagger, a mock income tax search drill and more

MC Insider


Trichy calling

The exit of a top honcho in a leading institutional broking firm has been the talk of the town over the past few days. Since the man had moved out from a foreign brokerage along with his top colleagues to set up the institutional business for the home-grown broker more than 10 year ago, there has been much curiosity around where he could be headed next. As it turns out, he isn’t moving out to start anything afresh. Nor is he being poached. He is just returning to his family at Trichy, after a terrible tragedy.


Making of a multi-bagger


It is not uncommon to see mutual fund managers stepping out to start their own portfolio management service or alternate investment funds. But this market maven, who exited as CIO of a top mutual fund, and has been lying low for some time bought into a listed company, and the stock has rallied from double digit to four digits in less than 18 months. This might well qualify as his best investment so far, but aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya!