Mahindra Finance names Raul Rebello as MD and CEO-designate

Mahindra Finance, the vehicle financing unit of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, said on February 3 it has appointed Raul Rebello as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer-Designate.

Raul, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the company, will take charge as MD and CEO when Ramesh Iyer retires on April 29, 2024, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Raul, aged 45 years, joined Mahindra Finance on September 1, 2021, as the COO. Before that, he had a 19-year stint with Axis Bank, where he was most recently the Executive Vice President and Head, Rural Lending and Financial Inclusion.

“Raul has deep experience in rural banking, across assets and liabilities. Through his career, he has a demonstrated track record of accelerating growth in large businesses and incubating ideas for the future,” Mahindra Finance said in the statement. “Raul represents a strong combination of business leadership and social commitment, which aligns with the Mahindra Group’s core purpose of Rise. He is personally passionate about impacting livelihoods of the low-income community and agrarian households.”

A Post Graduate in Management from Goa Institute of Management, Raul is an active member on various industry and trade association bodies, the release added.

Moneycontrol News