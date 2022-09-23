Kotak Group announces key leadership changes in AMC, investment advisory businesses

Kotak Group on September 23 announced key changes in its asset management and investment advisory businesses to aid its future growth plans.

Asset management veteran Lakshmi Iyer will take charge as CEO of the investment advisory business at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL).

At Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd (KMAMC), Deepak Agarwal will now lead the fixed income Investment team as Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, while Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to Head, Fixed Income.

These changes will come into effect from 1st November 2022.

"Lakshmi’s new role as the CEO of the Investment Advisory business is a testimony to her two-decade journey at Kotak Group," the company said ina release.

"As CIO, fixed income, and head of products, she has contributed immensely to the growth and business journey of KMAMC," it said.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “Our Investment Advisory customers will significantly benefit from Lakshmi’s depth and width of knowledge. Her customer connect and market connect will give an impetus to the growth and direction of our Investment Advisory business”.

Nilesh Shah, Group President, and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd said, "Deepak is a veteran in Fixed Income fund management with more than two decades of experience. In his new role, Deepak will be responsible for fund performance strategy and research. In addition, he will also lead regulatory, investor, distributor and media engagements for the debt vertical."

Abhishek‘s new role will include market management, strategy execution, and product positioning across all the fixed-income and debt side of hybrid funds.

Abhishek, a veteran with 21 years in the fixed income fund management space will also lead the engagement efforts for key stakeholders, including regulators, investors, distributors, and media, among others.