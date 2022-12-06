 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways case: NCLAT dismisses Jalan-Kalrock plea on unpaid provident fund, gratuity dues

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

The appellate tribunal also dismissed JKC's plea to cap its payment liability under resolution plan at Rs 475 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 6 dismissed a plea filed by Jet Airways' new owner - Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) - in the matter of unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues to the airline's workmen and employees.

The insolvency appellate tribunal, in its order, clarified that PF and gratuity dues would have to be borne by the successful resolution applicant as per the approved plan.

The tribunal also dismissed JKC's plea to cap its payment liability under the resolution plan at Rs 475 crore. Earlier, JKC had sought clarity that any additional amount (over and above Rs 52 crore) payable to workmen or employees be paid out of the bank balance of Jet, from the amount reserved for other creditors.

Earlier, NCLAT had also directed the Jalan-Kalrock consortium to "compute the payments to be made to workmen and employees within one month from today" and communicate the same to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium to take steps for the payment.

The NCLAT order came over the petition challenging the orders of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which had on June 22, 2021, approved the bids of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol reported earlier today that after Jet Airways’s revival plans hit another roadblock in November, its employees are once again left questioning their future.