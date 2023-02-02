 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo could report the highest-ever revenue in its history, but will it be profitable?

Ameya Joshi
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

With higher fares, record passengers and no pandemic overhang, IndiGo is certain to report its best-ever topline. But after the Q1 surprise all eyes will be on the bottomline.

Indigo

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet and domestic market share, will declare its earnings for the third quarter of FY23 on Friday, February 3. The results and subsequent investor call are much awaited by the aviation and investment community for more than one reason this time.

The results will be coming within days of the airline starting wet-leased (plane + crew) widebody operations, the first of which started operations yesterday (February 1) to Istanbul, from Delhi. This is also the first full quarter of results with Pieter Elbers, who joined in early September, in charge.

All eyes will definitely be on the profit column. In Q1-FY23, the airline had recorded its best ever revenue since inception. That quarter was also characterised by its highest-ever flights as well as passengers. And yet, despite revenue crossing Rs 13,000 crore, it ended up with a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to foreign exchange losses.

The airline has had two consecutive quarters of revenue crossing the 10,000 crore mark. In Q3, the airline recorded 9% more passengers than in Q1 in the domestic segment, with 199.7 lakh passengers taking to the air. The international passenger numbers for December are awaited. The airline recorded a few days this quarter with 1,700 flights a day, another record. On the back of record passenger numbers, IndiGo is certain to report the highest-ever revenue in its history. And going by the glimpse from Vistara’s announcement, an operating profit is assured too.