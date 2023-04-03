 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Indian Oil drops plans for green hydrogen unit at Mathura

Amritha Pillay
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

The company says setting up a green hydrogen unit at Panipat is more economical. “At present, IOC is setting up a 7 KTA green hydrogen plant and associated facilities in Panipat, and there is no plan to set up such facilities in Mathura,” it said. This marks a departure from the oil refiner’s original plan.

Representative image

The country’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has dropped plans for a green hydrogen unit at its Mathura facility, the company told Moneycontrol exclusively in an email response on Friday.

“At present, IOC is setting up a 7 KTA (thousand tonnes per annum) green hydrogen plant and associated facilities in the Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex only. There is no plan to set up such facilities in the Mathura refinery,” IOC said.

IOC operates an 8 MTPA capacity refinery in Mathura, Uttar Praesh, and a 15 MTPA refinery in Panipat, Haryana.

Deviation from original plan