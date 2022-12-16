 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Government supersedes Atlas Cycles board, appoints 6 new directors

CNBC-TV18
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

The NCLT said the directors can hold a meeting on or before December 22, 2022, and conduct business as per the memorandum and articles of the association of the company

Representational image.

The government on Friday superseded the board of Atlas Cycles and removed three management committees of the three units of the company as well as the earlier board. The NCLT principal bench said on December 16 it has appointed a new board consisting of six independent directors while taking note of their ability, past service, and stature in the respective fields of avocation. The new board has taken charge of the company with effect from December 9, 2022.

Also, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said the directors can hold a meeting on or before December 22, 2022, and conduct business as per the memorandum and articles of the association of the company and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

"The new board will take all the appropriate and necessary steps in the interest of the company with a view to revive it and save it from the present situation. It will include the constitution of new management committees, if needed, appointing accountants, auditors, finance officers, etc," the tribunal said.

Further, the tribunal said the new board of directors is free to select a chairperson from among themselves and to constitute committees as per the company law and take all necessary steps for the effective running of the company.

The six directors appointed by the tribunal are Jarnail Singh, IAS (retired), former secretary; Hem Pande, IAS (retired), former secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs; Surina Rajan, IAS (retired), former director general, Bureau of Indian Standards; Manmohan Juneja, ICLS (retired), former director general, corporate affairs; Ved Jain, CA, former president, ICAI; and R. Parthasarathy, IA & AS (retired), AOR, Supreme Court of India.

"This arrangement will be in place for a period not exceeding one year or till further orders of this Tribunal whichever is earlier, subject however to periodic review by this Tribunal as may be necessary," the tribunal added.