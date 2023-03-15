 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Retail executive chairman Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

Kishore Biyani had submitted his resignation on January 23, amid the ongoing insolvency proceedings.

Kishore Biyani, the executive chairman of the crisis-hit Future Retail, has withdrawn his resignation, as per a regulatory filing made by the company on March 15.

Biyani had submitted his resignation letter on January 23, amid the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The same was placed before the Committee of Creditors, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

"In response to the said letter, the resolution professional of the company had vide mail dated 1st February 2023 objected to the contents of the said letter and the resignation by Mr Biyani and requested him to recall his resignation letter," Future Retail's exchange filing noted.

"Biyani has now withdrawn his resignation by way of his letter dated 10th March 2023 (received by resolution professional through e-mail on 14th March 2023)," it further said.