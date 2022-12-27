Fire engulfs Laurus Pharma's Andhra unit; 4 workers dead, 1 critically injured

A flash fire at Laurus Pharma labs's API manufacturing plant (Unit 3) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has caused the death of four workers. One employee has been seriously injured, the company said in its statement.

"We deeply regret to inform that two regular employees and two contract employees have lost their lives after reaching the hospital. One regular employee is in hospital and undergoing treatment," the statement said.

Laurus Pharma has launched an investigation for the cause of the fire. It estimates that the fire has caused no material impact on the operations of the company.

"The incident happened while under maintenance works," the police said. State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident, ANI reported.

Amarnath informed that the Chief Minister announced that compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased workers.

Between 24 October 2022 to 28 October 2022, US FDA inspected the pharma company's manufacturing facility at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

At the end of the inspection, the company was issued a Form 483 with one observation by the US drug regulator. The observation is procedural, the pharma company stated.

The stock is trading 2% lower on BSE.

Moneycontrol News

